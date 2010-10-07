Josephine DiPietro
1938 - 2025
Sandown - Josephine M. "Josie" (Licciardello) DiPietro, 86, a resident of Sandown for 20 years, died April 29, 2025, at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill, surrounded by her loving and supportive family.
Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Antonio and Sarah (Reitano) Licciardello, Josie was a...
Obituary
Elvira Vega
1937 - 2025
Lawrence - Elvira M. (Alverez) Vega, 88 of Lawrence passed away peacefully on April 29, 2025 at the High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill.
Elvira was born in Havana, Cuba on January 6, 1937; she was the daughter of Felippe and Felina (Cabrera) Alverez and was the youngest of their eleven children. After leaving on...
Obituary
Frank Campagna, Jr.
1943 - 2025
Methuen - Frank Anthony Campagna, Jr., born in 1943, passed away after a courageous four-year battle with lung cancer on Monday, April 14, 2025, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Pre-deceased by his parents, Grace Polizzotti and Frank Campagna, Sr., and his brother Anthony Campagna,...
Obituary
Karen Burke
1946 - 2025
ANDOVER - Our proud Dorchester girl with deep Irish roots, Karen Ann Burke, of Andover, MA, formerly of Chelmsford, MA passed away on Friday afternoon, April 25, 2025 at the Mary Immaculate Nursing Restorative Center in Lawrence, MA.
Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Helen C....
Obituary
Albert Butterworth
1938 - 2025
Clermont - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Albert J. "Butsy" Butterworth, a devoted father, grandfather, and veteran, who passed away peacefully on Friday, April 18, 2025, at his home in Clermont, FL, at the age of 86.
A native of Lawrence, MA, Butsy was a proud graduate of Central Catholic...
Obituary
William J. "Billy" Cunningham, Jr.
1959 - 2025
REVERE, FORMERLY OF NORTH ANDOVER - William James Cunningham Jr., known to his loved ones as Billy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 26th. Billy served as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Government Relations for Ameresco for many years. He made countless introductions to key politicos on both sides...
Obituary
Rene Lavoie
1934 - 2025
Methuen - Lifelong Methuen resident, Rene J. Lavoie, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on April 28, 2025.
Rene was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was employed by Malden Mills for many years in the 1960's and 1970's as a Machine Maintenance Mechanic. He retired from the City of Methuen as a Tree...
Obituary
David O'Hearn
1958 - 2025
Pelham - David O'Hearn, 66 of Pelham, NH, formerly of Methuen, MA, passed away unexpectedly on April, 5th 2025.
Dave was born in Methuen and raised in Lawrence, MA, where he proudly shared his lively stories of growing up in the Lawrence Stadium Projects during the 60s and 70s.
Dave was an extremely hardworking...
Obituary
Latest Obituaries
Death Notices
Funeral, graveside and memorial services
Susan Wolf Ratyna
9th Year Remembrance
In Loving Memory Of
Susan Wolf Ratyna
March 3, 1951 - May 2, 2016
"This day brings back the memory, of my most special loved one, my Honeybunch Sue, gone to rest, and to all those who think of her today, are those who loved her best."
Sadly missed by her husband Ed, and all her family and...
In Memoriam
Elaine Deschene
12th Year Anniversary
In Loving Memory of
Elaine Deschene
Who Died May 1, 2013
When evening shades are falling, and I sit alone, to my heart there comes a longing, if she only would come home. Friends may think I have forgotten, when at times they see me smile. But they little know the heartache, my smile hides all...
In Memoriam
Sharon L. Harrington
5 Year Remembrance
In Loving Memory of
Sharon L. Harrington
December 26, 1950 - May 1, 2020
In life we loved you dearly. In death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a special place, no one on Earth can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you when...
In Memoriam
Dr. Carole Ann Schultz
Birthday Remembrance
In Loving Memory Of
Dr. Carole Ann Schultz
April 13,1938 - October 7, 2010
We Have a gift you cannot see
Our heartfelt love and precious memories
This special gift, the Angels bring
Is priceless though, it weighs not a thing.
Carried through the sunlit skies
On wings of doves and butterflies
A...
In Memoriam
In Memoriam
Other Sympathy Announcements
Celebration of Life
Committals
Cards of thanks
Learn & Prepare
When someone close to you passes away, it can be difficult to know what to do. Whether you are planning a funeral service, buying flowers, expressing condolences, or just trying to figure out how to process grief, this library of articles will help you understand what to expect.Explore All
Your Guide to Overcoming Grief
- Comprehensive Videos for Every Grief Journey
- 15 Experts Share Insights to Manage Grief
- On-Demand Access
Obituary Writing Toolbox: Template and Samples
Following a template is the easiest way to determine the requirements and standards for any type of writing project. It's helpful to take a look at examples, templates and guides when beginning to write. Knowing the form,...Learn more
Benefits of Online Memorials
When a loved one passes away, the next of kin will usually compose a newspaper obituary to communicate the information. While these notices are informative, obituaries often don’t do justice to the life story of a loved one....Learn more